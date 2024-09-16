Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Riviera Trains has sold rail carriages to Carnforth-based West Coast Railway Company (WCRC), reports The Railway Magazine.

The sale covers approximately 60 coaches, including both of the operational and CDL-fitted ‘blue and grey’-liveried Mark 2 fleets that are extensively used by a wide number of rail tour promoters.

It is expected that the whole fleet will move from its current base at Burton-on-Trent to the WCRC facility at Carnforth in due course, with future operations being handled out of the WCRC depots at Carnforth and Southall.

Riviera Trains owner, Barry Cordell and his operations manager, Charles Paget, said they are pleased to secure the future of the vehicles, having played a pivotal role in the provision of locomotive-hauled coaching stock for ad-hoc operations and special trains for many years.

21-months old and already a Harry Potter fan, open day visitor Abel Jones from Carnforth is pictured with the crowd-pulling Hogwarts Express loco.

This sale marks a momentous occasion for Barry Cordell, who, with over 30 years involvement in the charter train business, has taken the decision to step back from main line operations.

Charles Paget, who has been an integral part of Riviera Trains for the past three decades, will join the West Coast Railway Company as its business manager.

He will play a key role in ensuring continuity, managing relationships with the valued customers of Riviera Trains, and overseeing the ongoing operations of the acquired assets.

Riviera’s maintenance provider, Nemesis Rail, has been thanked by Barry Cordell for all the work and support it has undertaken and given at Burton Wetmore Depot in recent years.

The newly purchased fleet will move from its current base at Burton-on-Trent to the West Coast Railway Company facility at Carnforth in due course. Picture from Google Street View.

West Coast Railways in Carnforth, operators of 'The Jacobite', provided the steam engine and carriages for the 'Hogwarts Express' as seen in the 'Harry Potter' films including 'The Philosopher's Stone' and others.