Carnforth holiday group buys premium lakeside lodge development
Set across 25 acres of countryside, the Twin Lakes Country Club at Tewitfields, Carnforth, currently comprises 29 two-storey luxury lodges overlooking the lakes, each featuring private
hot tubs, and boasts amenities including two lakes, pedestrian walkways and a communal picnic area, reports Insider Media.
Planning permission is already secured for an additional 24 lodges, 11 apartments, and a clubhouse, allowing Pure Leisure Group significant scope for future expansion.
Pure Leisure Group purchased the scheme for an undisclosed sum via Savills, acting on behalf of a private client.
As part of its integration, Twin Lakes will operate under the firm's Royal Westmoreland banner, the company’s hallmark for exclusive leisure experiences.
Residents will also enjoy access to the five-star facilities at neighbouring sister park, South Lakeland Leisure Village, including the Waters Edge Restaurant, gym and heated indoor pool.
John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “Twin Lakes Country Club is a perfect fit for our portfolio, offering a unique combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and future growth potential.
"We’re excited to enhance the site’s offering and to extend our Royal Westmoreland experience to new and existing homeowners and holidaymakers, including the full use of facilities at our flagship park just a stone’s throw away.”
Operating under the Royal Westmoreland banner, Twin Lakes will feature alongside resorts in Barbados and Scotland and has three bedroomed, two-storey lodges available from £525,000.
For more information or to book a holiday visit https://www.pure-leisure.co.uk/