The operator of a train service that featured in the Harry Potter films has lost a High Court challenge against a rail regulator over door safety, reports the BBC.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Coast Railways (WCR) which is based in Carnforth, challenged demands for central locking systems to be fitted to the carriage doors.

The owners of the Jacobite - which appeared as the Hogwarts Express in the boy wizard films - said implementing the new measures could cost £7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It operates on the iconic West Highland Line from Fort William to Mallaig.

The Jacobite operates on the West Highland Line. Picture by Getty Images.

WCR took legal action against the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) after it refused to exempt the company from rules banning the use of hinged doors without central locking.

The company relies on the safety exemption to allow for the continued use of heritage rolling stock.

It said that the cost of adding locking systems to the traditional 1950s slam-door carriages would potentially wipe out about 10 years of profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WCR said it was "disappointed" by the High Court ruling and said safety was its "top priority".

A judge dismissed the operator's case and concluded that the ORR had taken a "justifiable" approach.

Mrs Justice Thornton said a feature of the Jacobite was the hinged doors that "can be opened by anyone inside the train even when the train is moving".

She said it was "common sense" that a central locking system was safer than one "dependent on no more than an assumption by the guard that the stewards have locked the doors".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said the ORR had noted that there was no evidence of a WCR investigation or "lessons learnt" after a train left York with a door open in October 2020.

Or an occasion when a passenger overpowered a steward to open the door of a moving train in June 2022.

The ORR told the judge that it did not want heritage train operators to go out of business, but it wanted to ensure heritage trains "meet minimum safety standards" by introducing central locking.

West Coast Railways supplied Warner Bros with the locomotive and heritage carriages used for the Hogwarts Express in the Harry Potter film series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jacobite train makes two trips a day, from March to October, using some of the same carriages that were used for filming.