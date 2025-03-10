Carnforth firefighters had to walk to fire due to vehicles parked blocking the way
Firefighters had to walk to a fire due to inconsiderate public parking.
Firefighters from Carnforth were called out to standby duties at Lancaster Fire Station on March 8 whilst they were dealing with another incident.
A fire service spokesman said: “On our way we were fire flashed to reports of a fire in the open. Sadly due to public parking we were unable to get to the location, and so firefighters left on foot to locate.
“Please park responsibly.
“Leave enough space for fire engines and other emergency vehicles to pass.
“Think before you park - every second counts in an emergency.”