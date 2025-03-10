Carnforth firefighters had to walk to fire due to vehicles parked blocking the way

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:43 BST
Carnforth firefighters had to walk to a fire after vehicles blocked the fire engine getting through.placeholder image
Carnforth firefighters had to walk to a fire after vehicles blocked the fire engine getting through.
Firefighters had to walk to a fire due to inconsiderate public parking.

Firefighters from Carnforth were called out to standby duties at Lancaster Fire Station on March 8 whilst they were dealing with another incident.

Most Popular

A fire service spokesman said: “On our way we were fire flashed to reports of a fire in the open. Sadly due to public parking we were unable to get to the location, and so firefighters left on foot to locate.

“Please park responsibly.

“Leave enough space for fire engines and other emergency vehicles to pass.

“Think before you park - every second counts in an emergency.”

Related topics:Carnforth
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice