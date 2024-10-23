Carnforth fire crews called out to person stuck in play equipment

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:11 BST
Carnforth fire crews have been called out to five incidents in three days.

Carnforth Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Here's a look into what incidents we've attended over the past couple of days:

*October 19 5.09am flooding affecting electrics inside a property

*October 19 23.52pm road traffic collision involving one vehicle

Carnforth fire crews were called out to five incidents in three days.

*October 20 7.51pm water affecting electrics inside a property

*October 20 8.18pm smoke alarms sounding

*October 21 6.22pm person stuck in play park equipment.

They were also called out to an RTC on October 16 in Gressingham.

