Carnforth fire crews called out to person stuck in play equipment
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Carnforth fire crews have been called out to five incidents in three days.
Carnforth Fire Station posted on Facebook: “Here's a look into what incidents we've attended over the past couple of days:
*October 19 5.09am flooding affecting electrics inside a property
*October 19 23.52pm road traffic collision involving one vehicle
*October 20 7.51pm water affecting electrics inside a property
*October 20 8.18pm smoke alarms sounding
*October 21 6.22pm person stuck in play park equipment.
They were also called out to an RTC on October 16 in Gressingham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.