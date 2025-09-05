Carnforth company’s fascinating cowhorn products snapped up by tv shows including Game of Thrones and Midsomer Murders

Abbeyhorn is the last company in the UK on such a scale to specialise in crafting products from cowhorn and with six tons of horns arriving three times a year from West Africa, that’s a lot of cowhorn to craft.

Such is the skill of the team based at Holme Mills Industrial Estate that some of their drinking horns and mugs have appeared in hit television dramas Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Last Kingdom and Disney Plus’s Willow series.

The recent film release How To Train Your Dragon featured their products too and when horn craftsman, Seb Couch sat down to watch an old episode of Midsomer Murders, he noticed one of Abbeyhorn’s steak knives being used as a murder weapon!

“There’s not many companies founded more than 275 years ago so people come to us because of our provenance, the quality of our products and the Abbeyhorn name,” said Seb who has worked there for six years.

The team of eight who preserve the historic tradition include director Paul Cleasby who started as an apprentice hornworker in 1980 and bought Abbeyhorn 11 years later, and although he’s retired three times, Graham Bowles still works there one day a week after almost 50 years with Abbeyhorn.

“We’re a small team who work well together. It’s a wonderful place to work,” said Seb.

Abbeyhorn’s range runs to about 500 products and no two pieces are ever identical but it’s their shoe horns which continue to be the most popular item and there are 25 different styles to choose from.

Combs and brushes are customer favourites too though the company is always inventing new products such as oil pourers and its range also includes unusual items like mushroom brushes.

And it’s not only cowhorns, which are a by-product of the meat industry, which are used to craft products as antlers shed by red and roe deer in the Highlands of Scotland are recycled too.

Its heritage and attention to detail has led Abbeyhorn to have worldwide appeal and although 60% of trade is in the UK, America is a major market and the company’s products are also exported all over Europe, to Japan, Australia and many other countries.

Such success would never have been dreamt of by G J Humpherson who founded the horn works in Worcestershire in 1749. Among original products were gunpowder horns used in the American War of Independence.

In 1854, Florence Nightingale took Abbeyhorn beakers with her to the Crimean War and it’s believed that her famous lamp was made with lanthorn leaf from the horn works.

The Twenties saw the company renamed The Abbey Horn Works inspired by signs for an abbey on some railway sidings and by 1932, the company had moved north to Kendal.

When Paul Cleasby bought the company in 1991, it moved again to its current more spacious site in Holme where it remains as one of the district’s most unique industries.

