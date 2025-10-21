Carnforth community swimming pool awarded £3k for new solar panels
The solar panels installation at Carnforth swimming pool will benefit a wide cross-section of the community.
The facility plays a vital role in teaching water safety and swimming to children from 22 local primary schools, as well as offering private lessons for families.
It also provides a welcoming space for older residents to participate in Aquafit and other wellbeing activities, promoting both physical and mental health through social connection and exercise.
John Blowes, director and trustee of Carnforth Community Swimming Pool said: “Carnforth Community Swimming Pool is a valuable community asset that is open to everyone in Carnforth and the surrounding area.
"The staff and trustees are constantly seeking ways to drive down our running costs - which are considerable - without having to pass them on to our loyal and new users.
"Installing solar panels on the roof of the Pool will enable us to reduce our energy costs and maintain our ticketing prices.
"We are extremely grateful to Carnforth Town Council for their support in making this generous grant to our £26,000 target for this project.”
Carnforth Town Mayor, Councillor Rowland Parker added: “This is a fantastic example of how our Community Benefit Fund can make a real difference. The solar panel project not only supports our commitment to sustainability but also enhances a facility that brings people together across generations.
"From young children learning vital life skills to older residents enjoying the health benefits of Aquafit, this is a win for the whole community.”