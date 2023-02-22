3R charity shop has opened in what used to be the Bathroom and Kitchen showroom next to Tesco in Carnforth.

The name ‘3R’ means ‘recycle, reuse, rehome’ which is what the charity shop does.

The shop has two objectives – one – to put the proceeds raised by the shop straight back into the local community, right at grassroots level; and two – to change people’s perception of charity shops.

3R charity shop has opened in Carnforth.

3R charity shop said on their website: “We have a simple application form to allow local small charities, clubs and groups to apply for £250, £500 or £1,000 grants for any projects that benefit the community. “It might be new kit for a sports team or dance group; a vital piece of equipment; repairs to a clubhouse or Scout hut; or plants and trees for a community space.

"Sadly, many people often talk about charity shops as dimly lit, threadbare, silent and rather tired places.

"We are part of the new generation of charity shops, welcoming, modern, bright, clean and airy, and not a fusty smell anywhere!“You will often find our team laughing and chatting with customers and we take pride in offering an ever changing range of great value items that would otherwise have ended up in landfill.

“You can rest assured that your donated items will be: Recycled, Reused and Rehomed and more importantly…that the profits raised will then be put to good use to benefit you and your family in the local community (not paying for some fancy office!).”

The 3R charity shop has plenty of books on offer.

The 3RC Foundation has been formed by an experienced charity shop team, who were left with no home when their existing shop was closed down.

The team have worked together for a number of years and the managers have over a decade of experience running very successful and popular independent local charity shops.

The shop was started completely from scratch, with setup funding coming just from the team themselves.

The team, who think of themselves very much as a family, got their heads together and found new premises and the charity shop opened on February 1.

The 3R charity shop has plenty of women's and men's clothing and shoes.

The shop would be very grateful for any stock people could provide including clothes, shoes, bags, furniture, books, CDs, DVDs, working electricals, glass and chinaware, toys and games.

3R charity shop is at 76, Lancaster Road, Carnforth and is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm (closed bank holidays).

There is a car park at the side and even an unloading bay at the front door, so it is very easy to drop off donations and collect larger purchases.

The shop can be contacted by telephone 01524 932125.

The window display at the 3R charity shop in Carnforth.

Visit the website at https://www.3rc.org.uk/ for more information or to apply for a grant.

Other ways you could help would be by volunteering – the shop can always use extra help; in the shop, behind the scenes (checking, cleaning, fixing and PAT testing) or helping with deliveries.

Visit https://www.3rc.org.uk/contact.html to volunteer.

Racks of women's clothing at the 3R charity shop in Carnforth.

The interior of the shop is bright and spacious.