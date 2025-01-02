Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Carnforth charity is celebrating a huge milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3R Foundation has now awarded a grand total of more than £100,592 in grants to local charities, clubs and community groups in the Morecambe, Lancaster, North Lancashire and South Lakes in less than two years.

The 3R Charity shop only opened in Carnforth in February 2023 but has gone from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its ethos of ReCycle, ReHome and ReUse has been taken to heart by everyone who donates items, and by the customers who buy them and give them another home.

Marsh Community Centre received £1,000 from the 3R Foundation for volunteer uniforms and Hi Vis vests for their young people when doing activities. Picture: The 3R Foundation

Every single penny of profit is put back into the community with recent donations including £1,000 to Bolton-le-Sands Pre School for a new fence and railings around its garden, and £1,000 to Marsh Community Centre for volunteer uniforms and Hi Vis vests for their young people when doing activities.

Morecambe Hawk FC received £500 for their new girls’ football team kit, Sunderland Point Mission Heritage Centre were given £1,000 towards the costs of installing an accessible toilet facility and The Rainbow Centre Morecambe got £500 for a woodworking bench.

"There are no fancy offices anywhere, just volunteers and staff from the local community, supported by the local community, putting the funds back into the local community,” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of all the local projects the 3R Foundation has helped can be found at https://www.3rc.org.uk/grants-awarded-2024.html and if the 3R foundation could help with funds for a vital piece of equipment, for a club or group you know, then they can apply for a grant at https://www.3rc.org.uk/grant-application.html