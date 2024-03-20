Carnforth 23-year-old jailed for strangling man, GBH and assaults
A Carnforth man has been jailed for crimes including GBH, strangulation, assault and having a knife in a public place.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex McCall, 23, of New Street, Carnforth, was found guilty of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.
He was also found guilty of assaulting two people and intentionally strangling another person, a man.
He was found guilty of having a knife on Lucy Street in Morecambe.
McCall was sentenced to 23 months in prison at Preston Crown Court.