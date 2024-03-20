Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex McCall, 23, of New Street, Carnforth, was found guilty of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

He was also found guilty of assaulting two people and intentionally strangling another person, a man.

He was found guilty of having a knife on Lucy Street in Morecambe.