Carnforth 23-year-old in court accused of strangling man, GBH and other assaults
A Carnforth man is due in court charged with crimes including GBH, strangulation, assault and having a knife in a public place.
Alex McCall, 23, of New Street, Carnforth is charged on February 10 in Morecambe that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.
He is also charged with that on February 9 in Morecambe he assaulted two people and intentionally strangled another person, a man.
He is alleged to have had a knife on Lucy Street in Morecambe on February 10.
He is due to appear before magistrates at Preston today, (Monday).