Carnforth 23-year-old in court accused of strangling man, GBH and other assaults

Alex McCall, 23, of New Street, Carnforth is charged on February 10 in Morecambe that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with that on February 9 in Morecambe he assaulted two people and intentionally strangled another person, a man.

He is alleged to have had a knife on Lucy Street in Morecambe on February 10.