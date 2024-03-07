Care home in village near Lancaster with cinema, restaurant, salon and library officially opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meadow Croft care home is located in the village of Garstang, and is ten miles outside the city of Preston, and 14 miles from beachside Blackpool.

Available for one inclusive fee, it provides 24 hour residential and dementia care, an ideal option for elderly people who could benefit from some extra support and security in their lives.

As well as full support by dedicated and highly trained staff, residents can enjoy a luxury living experience too.

Schoolchildren from Garstang Community Academy buried a time capsule complete with mobile phone, newspaper of the day, 50 year predictions and lego at the official opening of the Meadow Croft care home in Garstang.

During the grand opening, guests got the chance to tour the state-of-the-art facilities within the home, which contains 66 en suite rooms, as well as an on-site cinema, restaurant, salon and library.

Guests were also served refreshments made by the care home’s in house chefs.

Each of the rooms have an en-suite fully equipped wet room, as well as a flat screen TV and a mini fridge.

Residents can enjoy restaurant quality meals cooked daily by Meadow Croft’s chef and team, and a personalised activity schedule.

Home manager Diane Langford said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Meadow Croft House officially open in Garstang. It was a pleasure showing off this fabulous new care home, and we can’t wait to serve the wonderful community here in the village.”

“Like all Danforth’s homes, Meadow Croft is A rated for energy and will operate without gas, going pure electric to be as eco friendly as possible.

"An underground energy system running miles below the care home will heat the home’s hot water, provide underfloor heating and air cooling for the residents as an added bonus.

"With 80% of the available roof space lined with solar panels, the home will be making its own electricity, and selling what it doesn’t need back to the grid.”

“We are incredibly proud of all the work done to ensure this care home will be a happy, eco friendly place to live for decades to come,” said Diane. “We care deeply not just about our residents and staff, but about our planet as well.”

Meadow Croft is part of the Danforth Care Home Group.

It is the third care home from Danforth to open in Lancashire, alongside Rossendale House and Pear Tree House, which both opened last year.

These purpose-built luxury care homes have been created with the enjoyment and comfort of the residents at the forefront.