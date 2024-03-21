Car trader has vehicle seized twice by police before he reached Morecambe where MOT was booked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the driver then decided he would nip up to Durham before the MOT in Morecambe and then returned through Cumbria where police seized the vehicle again.

Cumbria Roads Police & Firearms Support Unit. @CumbriaRoadsPol tweeted on March 19: Seized by @WYP_RPU this morning for no VEL.

"Released after surety paid & driver (a trader with no trade plates) showed an MoT appt booked in Morecambe.

"Driver decides he’ll nip up to Durham before the MoT test and then returns through Cumbria.