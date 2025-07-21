Car stolen in Morecambe being used in burglaries

A car stolen in Morecambe is involved in a number of burglaries in the area, police said.

Police said that in the early hours of Saturday July 19, a blue Honda Civic registration PE65 NVT was stolen from an address in Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “We have since had reports that the car has been involved in a number of burglaries in the Morecambe area, and we are asking members of the public to keep an eye out

for it and to call 101 if its spotted.”