Car flips onto roof after accident in Morecambe
A car was flipped onto its roof after an accident in Morecambe.
The crash happened around 8.15pm yesterday, (Tuesday) on Lancaster Road and involved one white car which ended up upside down near the One Stop shop.
Buses were diverted due to the accident and Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said on Twitter X: “Due to a road traffic accident, the service 1A between Lancaster and
Heysham will be diverting down Broadway, prom and Lord street resuming route at Euston Road in both directions.”
Police said the occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.