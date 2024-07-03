Car flips onto roof after accident in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:03 BST
A car was flipped onto its roof after an accident in Morecambe. One of the tyres can be seen in the air behind the blue car.A car was flipped onto its roof after an accident in Morecambe. One of the tyres can be seen in the air behind the blue car.
The crash happened around 8.15pm yesterday, (Tuesday) on Lancaster Road and involved one white car which ended up upside down near the One Stop shop.

Buses were diverted due to the accident and Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said on Twitter X: “Due to a road traffic accident, the service 1A between Lancaster and

Heysham will be diverting down Broadway, prom and Lord street resuming route at Euston Road in both directions.”

Police said the occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.