Car damaged in collision on M6 near Carnforth
An accident on the M6 near Carnforth led to the closure of the northbound lane on Sunday morning (August 3).
Traffic site Inrix posted: "M6 - Lancashire-northbound. One lane closed due to accident on M6 Northbound from J34 A683 Bay Gateway (Lancaster) to J35 A6070 ( Carnforth ).
"Traffic is coping well. Approach with care. One (of three) lanes are closed."
Police said afterwards there was only one vehicle involved which was damaged, and no-one was injured.