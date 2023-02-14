News you can trust since 1837
Car caught fire after crash in village near Morecambe

Fire crews were called to a crash in Overton where a vehicle had caught fire.

By Michelle Blade
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 11.09 on Monday, (February 13), two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a road traffic collision on Middleton Road, Overton, Morecambe.

The incident involved one vehicle that ignited.

Firefighters used two hose reels and 2.5l of foam to extinguish the fire.

The fire service attended the incident
No injuries were reported.

The crews were in attendance for approximately fifty minutes.

