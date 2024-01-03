Cannabis farm trio also tampered with electric at former Morecambe bank
Three people were arrested after police found what they described as the ‘large scale cannabis grow’ in the old Barclays Bank in Euston Road, which closed in 2020.
Following a tip-off from the community, officers gained entry into the premises and discovered the farm containing a large number of plants, which have now been destroyed.
Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed.
Two men, aged 21 and 39, from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and have since been released under investigation.
A man, 48, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been released on bail.
The three men were located within the five-storey Grade II listed building which is arguably the finest in Morecambe.
A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to target this type of criminal activity and appreciate any information, no matter how small you think it could be.”
Back in March 2021, police also uncovered a large and 'sophisticated' cannabis farm with a 'significant potential street value' after raiding the former Home Bargains store in Morecambe – opposite the former Barclays Bank building.