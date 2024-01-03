News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Cannabis farm trio also tampered with electric at former Morecambe bank

Electricity had been tampered with at a former Morecambe bank where police yesterday (January 2) revealed they had discovered a cannabis farm.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three people were arrested after police found what they described as the ‘large scale cannabis grow’ in the old Barclays Bank in Euston Road, which closed in 2020.

Following a tip-off from the community, officers gained entry into the premises and discovered the farm containing a large number of plants, which have now been destroyed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed.

Most Popular
The cannabis factory was discovered in the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture: Tony NorthThe cannabis factory was discovered in the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture: Tony North
The cannabis factory was discovered in the former Barclays Bank building in Euston Road, Morecambe. Picture: Tony North

Two men, aged 21 and 39, from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and have since been released under investigation.

A man, 48, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and has been released on bail.

The three men were located within the five-storey Grade II listed building which is arguably the finest in Morecambe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We will continue to target this type of criminal activity and appreciate any information, no matter how small you think it could be.”

Some of the cannabis plants that were found in the Euston Road building.Some of the cannabis plants that were found in the Euston Road building.
Some of the cannabis plants that were found in the Euston Road building.

Back in March 2021, police also uncovered a large and 'sophisticated' cannabis farm with a 'significant potential street value' after raiding the former Home Bargains store in Morecambe – opposite the former Barclays Bank building.