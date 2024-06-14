Cancer-campaigning teacher from Morecambe leaves poignant final message announcing her own death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid after the death of a Morecambe teacher who raised awareness of incurable secondary breast cancer.

The BBC reported that Kate Rackham, 46, a mother-of-two from Morecambe, was diagnosed with oestrogen-receptive breast cancer at the age of 39.

The Manchester-based teacher, who shared updates on her life with her 17,000 followers on the X platform, helped set up the Fighting to be Heard charity to raise awareness of the condition and provide support for those with the condition.

In her final post she wrote: “If you're reading this, I have died but do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.

Kate Rackham, 46, from Morecambe has died after a battle with cancer.

"But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.

“I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more.

“You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you.”

Former BBC newsreader Beccy Barr from Lancaster, who attended the same school and has been diagnosed with abdominal cancer, posted a tribute, saying: “In recent months we reconnected and she was incredibly empathic and supportive of my terminal diagnosis as she handled her own. What a wonderful woman.”

Friend Lauren Zawadzki from Morecambe said: "I'm absolutely devastated that my friend Kate Rackham has made her way to dance with the stars in the sky.

“Kate is an inspiration to all and I know that she lives on in her beautiful girls and husband Mark. Despite everything her smile, love for music and dancing came first and she was an absolute joy to be around.”

Nicola Nuttall, whose daughter Laura, 23, died of brain cancer while achieving a bucket list of ambitions, posted that she was "heartbroken that we’ve lost this truly incredible woman".

Speaking about climbing Pendle Hill with Ms Rackham, in memory of Laura, Nicola added: "Kate really knew how to live, she wanted to come up Pendle but wouldn’t wait for better weather because she knew better than anyone the value of a single day.

"We nearly got blown off but it was brilliant, so glad we met."