A Canadian a capella duo will be performing at Heysham library as part of Spot On Autumn 2023.

Using nothing but their voices and innovative live-looping techniques, genre-bending FreePlay take you from the concert halls of Europe, to the jazz clubs of Manhattan, to the temples of India, and back to their native Toronto, Canada… all without leaving your seat.

FreePlay does it all, a cappella. From Bach to Bird to the Beatles, FreePlay effortlessly cross musical boundaries, continually combining and recombining sounds to create a concert of endless variety, with the intimate delivery of two people – international vocal sensations, Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran.

Partners in music and in life, Canadian duo Dylan and Suba are internationally renowned on the a cappella scene as performers, composers, arrangers and producers.

Canadian a capella duo FreePlay are performing at Heysham library this weekend.

FreePlay have now teamed up with Spot On Lancashire to share their unique sound with rural audiences.

Spot On regularly programmes work from Canadian artists through its partnership with Contact East, an arts festival based in Atlantic Canada.

But the Spot On team met Dylan and Suba completely independently, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and were thrilled to find out that FreePlay were keen to do some rural touring in Lancashire.

The duo will be winning new fans in Heysham with music from their latest album Talk To Me in which they explore innovative, two-voice arrangements of well-known songs performed with beautiful, intricate and acrobatic vocal techniques.

Lyndsey Wilson, Spot On Scheme manager said: “Our audiences request repeat visits from our Canadian performers every season and we’re so excited to be bringing FreePlay to our fans in the Lancaster district. The skills and expertise of this duo is a real treat for the ears, we can’t wait for Dylan and Suba to wow Heysham just as they wowed us when we first saw them in Edinburgh.”

FreePlay will be performing at Heysham library this Saturday, (October 21) at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 each and you can call in to purchase tickets over the counter or email: [email protected].

Book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/spot-on-rural-touring/t-mozkqap