Campaign to tackle litter to be launched in Lancaster city centre

A community and business-driven effort to tackle litter and keep Lancaster city centre and surrounding area clean is to get underway with the Big Lancaster Spring Clean.

Taking place from March 21- April 6, to coincide with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, Lancaster City Council has teamed up with Lancaster BID and Beyond Radio for the campaign, which aims to highlight the need to keep the city clean and vibrant for all to enjoy.

While Lancaster City Council’s dedicated cleansing crews are on the streets morning and night seven days a week, litter dropped during the day or left dumped by public bins, can leave the area looking untidy and have a detrimental effect on the local economy.

It is hoped that the initiative, which has is being driven by the business sector in Lancaster, will encourage communities to take more pride in their local environment to make the city centre a welcoming place to be for both residents and visitors.

There will be opportunities for businesses, employees and residents across the district to get involved, from arming themselves with litter pickers and bags to a friendly competition for the best spring-cleaned business premises as part of the campaign.

“We are calling on everyone to get involved where they can and make a difference,” said Paul Hart, Lancaster City Council cabinet member for Environmental Services.

“Every year, substantial amounts of taxpayers money is spent across the UK clearing up litter. The amount Lancaster City Council spends on emptying street bins, sweeping, litter picking, fly-tipping and graffiti removal, has increased from £1.39M in 2020/2021to £1.9M in 2024/2025, a 31% increase.

“Beyond the financial impact, litter harms wildlife and makes the area look bad. So, whether you’re walking to work, on your lunch break, or out shopping, picking up a piece of litter or making sure your rubbish is disposed of correctly can make a massive impact and create a cleaner and more pleasant place to live, work and visit.”

Tony Johnson, Lancaster Bid manager, said: “We know lots of businesses who take total pride in their businesses and do all they can to make them look nice and welcoming, however like everything it’s not perfect and we would like to use this project to educate everyone in ‘best practice’.

“We look forward to awarding our Best Shop Front winner and on March 28 we will be encouraging businesses in joining us to help tidy up certain areas of the BID Zone. We’d also like to thank our sponsor Ace Skips for their kind support.

“Look out for street theatre on March 28 as we introduce to you ‘Lord of the bins’ including ‘Gandalf the garbage’ and ‘Frodo bin baggins’.”

Lancaster City Council supports the annual Great British Spring Clean annually.

This year it is encouraging residents to pledge on the Keep Britain Tidy’s website to pick one bag or more of litter from streets, parks, beauty spots and beaches in order to protect our vibrant communities and precious wildlife habitats.

Litter-picking equipment is provided by the City Council for anyone wanting to host their own clean-up effort across any part of the district by emailing [email protected].