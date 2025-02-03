Campaign launched for tougher action to tackle sexual misconduct and harassment at Lancaster University

Lancaster University's Students Union’s new wellbeing officer is launching a campaign calling for tougher action to tackle sexual misconduct and harassment on campus.

A demonstration is to be held this week to call on the University to do more to tackle this behaviour.

Ella Smith said: “Leading up to and during my time as full-time officer, I have had many opportunities to chat with students, to find out what issues you and your communities are facing.

"Across the many conversations I’ve had, there has been one topic that comes up the most: sexual misconduct and harassment.

Lancaster University. Alexandra Square.

"From this, I made one of my pledges as an officer to prioritise safety for students, specifically challenging the University to implement a more robust policy on sexual misconduct and harassment.

""It’s worth saying that this is not the first time issues have been raised by students and the SU, for many years we have lobbied the University for change and improvement.

"Reclaim the Night, #MeToo, and Everyone’s Invited are just a few of the movements led by women fighting to change the narrative, and yet feminist leaders are drowned out by voices who spread dangerous and degrading thoughts on women and how they should be treated.

“This isn’t to say men aren’t impacted, a 2020 UK Government Equalities survey found that 60% of men would also experience sexual harassment in their lifetime.”

She said that levels of sexual misconduct and harassment are increasing across society, including at Lancaster.

The National Union of Students found 20% of students have experienced unwanted sexual behaviour.

Lancaster has seen the number of reports of sexual misconduct double in the last year compared to the year before.

This does not include those who have not reported their case, nor those who have ongoing investigations with the police already.

Ella and her fellow students are calling on Lancaster University to:

*Actively apply a zero tolerance policy to sexual misconduct & harassment.

*Implement a clear student engagement plan in the review of the policy.

*Ensure every student gets high-quality consent & active bystander training.

*Improve ease of access to reporting and support processes.

A demonstration will take place this Thursday in Alex Square at 12.30pm, and Ella is asking her fellow students to join her in taking a stand against sexual misconduct and harassment.