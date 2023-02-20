Cameras installed at ‘The Grot’ waterfall in the Lake District after people seen taking drugs

South Lakes Police said on their Facebook: “We have received complaints from Rydal Hall about people taking drugs by the waterfall .

“This is used by all and this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Cameras are been installed in the area and your local police team will be monitoring the area.”

Cameras have been installed at 'The Grot' waterfall in Ambleside after people were seen taking drugs by it. Picture from South Lakes Police.

The Grot at Rydal Falls (pictured) where cameras are being installed is described in William Wordsworth's early poem, "An Evening Walk", published in 1793.