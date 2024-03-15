Call new Crimestoppers line to report corrupt or abusive police officers in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 2022, forces have been working closely with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Crimestoppers to develop the national reporting service, to make sure it’s available to all communities.

The service provides an anonymous and confidential route for the public to report concerns, online or via a dedicated phone line, about serving police officers, staff and volunteers who are suspected of being corrupt or committing serious abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports will be taken by Crimestoppers before being passed onto any individual Anti-Corruption Unit for further assessment.

Report corrupt or abusive police officers on new Crimestoppers line.

The information may then be passed to specialist detectives to begin an investigation, take steps to safeguard someone at risk or in danger, or record the information to inform future investigations.

The service sits alongside police’s existing complaints procedure for the public and will only deal with reports of corruption and serious abuse.

This may include, but is not limited to those who:

*Provide information or influence in return for money or favours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Use their policing position for personal advantage - whether financial or otherwise.

*Cross professional boundaries or abuse their position for sexual purposes.

*Abuse or control their partner, or those they have a relationship with.

*Engage in racist, homophobic, misogynistic or disablist conduct, on or off duty, in person or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, of Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the vast majority of our colleagues are professional, committed and passionate about safeguarding communities.

“That’s why we are united in our shared determination to rid policing of those who fall below the high standards we expect of each other, and that the public rightly expects and deserves.

“The Police Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service will help us to operate with the trust and confidence of the public by providing a route to report wrongdoing, independent of policing.

“Please be assured that all reports will be thoroughly assessed by our Anti-Corruption Unit here in Lancashire, and where appropriate, a full investigation will take place to collect information and evidence to ensure that the right action is taken.

"Of course, where we find evidence of deliberate malicious reporting, we would take action against those doing so.”