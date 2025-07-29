Cafe plan for closed Italian restaurant in Morecambe

A new ‘foodie’ spot will be opening in the former Miaitalia restaurant in Morecambe in the coming months.

Grow Kitchen will be opening on Queen Street in Morecambe and will be a cafe serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, hot and cold drinks and sweet treat.

Rob Fenton who also runs Wrap Ninjas Street Food, is opening the new foodie spot in Morecambe.

Rob said on the Grow Kitchen Facebook page: “I’m extremely pleased to announce that I’m opening a new foodie spot in Morecambe in the coming months!

“Introducing Grow Kitchen…we’re here to help satisfy your breakfast, brunch, lunch and hot/cold drink cravings when you’re out and about in Morecambe.

“We exist to enable you, and others in the community, to eat more good quality, freshly-cooked and locally sourced / grown food – without having to sacrifice on taste, excitement and enjoyment.

"Whether you like a meaty meal or prefer vegetarian and vegan eating, we’ve got you covered.

“We plan to bring something new and exciting to Morecambe’s food scene.

Grow Kitchen will be opening in Morecambe in September and will be serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, drinks and sweet treats.

“We’ll be located at 4 Queen Street, the site Mia Italia recently occupied. I’ve been lucky to develop a great relationship with David from Mia Italia and Mio Gelato.

“We plan to open early in September 2025. In order to help us succeed, I’m asking as many of you as possible to follow Grow Kitchen on Facebook and @Growkitchencafe on Instagram (and if you could tag a few of your friends/family in the comments that would be awesome).

"I’ll update this page again once we’re closer to opening.

"For now, I’d love your support by following our socials and letting other people know.”