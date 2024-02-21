News you can trust since 1837
By-election to be held after Lancaster councillor stands down from her role

Four candidates will fight for a seat on Lancaster City Council in a by-election on Thursday March 14.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
The vacancy in Castle ward has been created by the resignation for family reasons of Green councillor Shelagh McGregor.The Green Party contender is Izzy Metcalf-Riener, who is aiming to join the ward’s two other Green councillors, Dave Brookes and Paul Stubbins.The other election candidates are Cormac Evans (Lib Dem), Emily Jones (Labour) and Daniel Kirk (Con).The new councillor’s term of office runs until 2027.

