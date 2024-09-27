Buzz Bingo Morecambe regular strikes it lucky with £50k win

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
A lucky local has won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo in Morecambe.

The bingo-goer is planning to use the winnings to treat their family to a holiday.

The anonymous winner, a regular at Buzz Bingo Morecambe for the past 23 years, has a cherished bingo ritual – playing while enjoying their favourite meal, Hunter’s Southern Fried Chicken Loaded Chips.

“I didn’t even realise I had won the £50,000 jackpot—I was just happy with the £60 Full House prize,” they said.

A Buzz Bingo Morecambe regular has won £50,000.

Jayne Burchall, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Morecambe said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the Big Buzz Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.”

