A lucky local has won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo in Morecambe.

The bingo-goer is planning to use the winnings to treat their family to a holiday.

The anonymous winner, a regular at Buzz Bingo Morecambe for the past 23 years, has a cherished bingo ritual – playing while enjoying their favourite meal, Hunter’s Southern Fried Chicken Loaded Chips.

“I didn’t even realise I had won the £50,000 jackpot—I was just happy with the £60 Full House prize,” they said.

Jayne Burchall, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Morecambe said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the Big Buzz Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.”