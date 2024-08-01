Business partners sought by city council for ‘golden opportunity’ to redevelop Frontierland site in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses are being invited to Morecambe to learn about leisure and hospitality opportunities with potential partners being sought by Lancaster City Council to redevelop Frontierland.

Lancaster City Council wishes to appoint a preferred developer partner to deliver its regeneration ambitions for a former funfair site on Morecambe’s seafront.

The council wants bids from commercial leisure, hospitality and mixed-use developers or consortia (with identified lead organisation) to promote and develop a comprehensive leisure and hospitality-led development that will help capitalise on Eden Project North and the estimated 3,700 peak daily visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an opportunity to broaden Morecambe’s offer, help attract new visitors and convert day trippers into overnight stays.

The former Frontierland site on Marine Road Central in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

However, the focus is not just on visitors, the redevelopment of the site must also benefit residents, particularly the leisure offer.

Councillor Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Morecambe’s future is on the up and we have in our hands a golden opportunity to redevelop Frontierland into something that will drive forward the town’s economy. I look forward to welcoming potential partners to Morecambe and showcasing this fantastic development opportunity.”

The successful regeneration of the former Frontierland site is critical to enhancing Morecambe’s visitor economy, boosting the local economy and delivering placemaking for central Morecambe.

The timing of the procurement provides bidders with the opportunity to realise completion of either the whole or phases of the development to coincide with the opening of Eden Project Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Place North West and Lancaster City Council are holding an investment event at Morecambe Winter Gardens on October 3 between 10am and 1.30pm where there will be a presentation along with a site visit followed by lunch and networking.

Book a maximum of two free tickets per company at https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/events/morecambe-investment-tour-with-lancaster-city-council/