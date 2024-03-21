Business group with shipping activities at troubled Lancaster port buys Fleetwood and Silloth ports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fox Group, which includes Fox Maritime cargo and stevedoring services at Glasson Dock, has reached an agreement with Associated British Ports to acquire ports at Fleetwood and Silloth.

It said a new company, Fox Jackson Ports, has been set up for the purchases, subject to clearance by port industry regulators.

The news comes amid ongoing, separate activity by other organisations at troubled Glasson Dock to fix a broken sea gate.

Glasson Dock near Lancaster. Autumn 2023. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

Overall, the dock has two river-facing berths and an inner harbour, where a hydraulic sea gate is broken, hampering inner harbour access.

A number of businesses are based at different parts of Glasson Dock or use its facilities.

Overall harbour responsibilities rest with Lancaster Port Commission, a self-governing trust port which is currently seeking extra powers from the government.

Various other organisations have roles there too.

Fox Group works in construction, shipping, logistics and property. It has sites across England.

At Glasson, Fox Maritime provides services for cargo vessels and road haulage.

Facilities there include the large east berth facing the River Lune to load and unload freight ships.

The Fox Jackson Ports announcement said: “Fox Group has identified ports and maritime as an attractive opportunity to further develop and strengthen its business strategy. Acquisition of the ports will enable a continued sustainable growth trajectory.

“The group recently celebrated the first anniversary of Fox Maritime, a now established shipping brokerage along with stevedoring operations at Glasson Dock, Lancaster.

"We offer chartering, brokering and agency services to anyone who wants to move dry bulk cargo by sea throughout the UK and Europe.”

Paul Fox, chief executive of Fox Group, and Andrew Duckett, chief executive of of JA Jackson, said: “The acquisition of the Fleetwood and Silloth ports aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable growth as a company and develops our long-established and extensive property portfolio.

“We look forward to working closely with local communities, businesses and stakeholders to ensure the continued success and development of these vital ports and the economic development of the north-west.

“The Fox vision at this point is to continue to operate both Fleetwood and Silloth as working ports, handling cargo and providing a strong offering to other maritime customers, such as marina users. Fox will also look at other value-adding opportunities to develop the ports from this core proposition.

The Fleetwood and Silloth port acquisitions are subject to regulatory clearances, such as the transfer of the harbour authority authorisations, and closing conditions.

A community consultation session is planned and the statement added: ” We are committed to being as transparent as possible and encourage those with questions to attend the event or contact us by email. More information will go on the website https://www.foxjacksonports.co.uk/.”

Harbour access for ships and ‘conservancy’ responsibilities at Glasson Dock and the River Lune estuary rest with Lancaster Port Commission, a self-governing trust port.