Bus times over the Christmas period in Lancaster and Morecambe
Services will be broadly similar to those in recent years. During this period, services will run to a Saturday timetable with the following exceptions:
Lancaster District Bus Users’ Group said on their Facebook page: “Despite them being two of the busiest nights of the year for celebrations and “going out for the evening”, most Stagecoach buses will be tucked up in the garage by 7pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (neither of which are public holidays).
"For some services this means a particularly early shut down, with the last bus on the 51 from Carnforth to Silverdale being at 3.45pm, returning from Silverdale at 5.08pm.
"The 555 Lancaster-Kendal-Keswick also closes down earlier than last year, with the last bus from Keswick to Lancaster being as early as 2.30pm and from Kendal at 4.15pm.
“The last northbound buses on this service will be at 2.05pm to Keswick and 5.50pm to Kendal.
“No buses will run on Christmas Day, whilst on Boxing Day a limited daytime-only timetable will be in operation on services 1A 2X 5 6A 41 55 and 100 only.
“There will be no buses on New Year’s Day, and a Saturday timetable will be in force on all services on Thursday January 2, Friday January 3 and Saturday January 4.
“Normal service resumes on Sunday January 5.”
For full details of the amended services, including Boxing Day timetables, visit https://tiscon-maps-stagecoachbus.s3.amazonaws.com/Timetables/Cumbria/Christmas/2024/CNL%201124%20Lancaster%20Festive%20Timetable%20WEB.pdf