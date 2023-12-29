News you can trust since 1837
Bus services to and from Bare in Morecambe to be replaced by ‘improved service’ in the new year, said Stagecoach

A shake-up of bus services in Morecambe - including changes affecting the 'Bare Circular' and Westgate routes - will come into effect soon.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:18 GMT
The 33 'Bare Circular' Morecambe-Bare service is being withdrawn but will be replaced by "an improved service" 6B and 6C, said bus company Stagecoach, from January 15 2024.

Service 6 will be reduced to hourly, still with a 30 minute service combined with the new 6B & 6C.

Service 6A will have minor timing changes to improve reliability.

Bus services to and from Bare in Morecambe are to be replaced with a new service in the new year, said Stagecoach.Bus services to and from Bare in Morecambe are to be replaced with a new service in the new year, said Stagecoach.
Service 6B will be a new loop service operating from Morecambe - Westgate - Branksome Estate - Bare – Morecambe, operating hourly.

Service 6C will be a new loop service operating from Morecambe - Bare - Branksome Estate - Westgate – Morecambe, operating hourly.

Both services operating roughly every 30 minutes from Bare to Morecambe, also combined 15 minute service between Westgate and Morecambe.

To view the updated timetable, visit https://tiscon-maps-stagecoachbus.s3.amazonaws.com/Timetables/Cumbria/Lancaster/CNL%201123%20Morecambe%20Guide%20WEB.pdf

