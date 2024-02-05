News you can trust since 1837
Bus driver who died after alleged assault in Scotland went to school in Morecambe

A bus driver who died after an alleged assault in Scotland on Saturday is believed to be a former Morecambe High School pupil.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
The BBC reported that Keith Rollinson, 58, died at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin following the incident at a bus station in the St Giles Road area at about 10.40pm on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today, (Monday).

Police Scotland have released a picture of Keith Rollinson, a Stagecoach bus driver who died after an alleged assault in Elgin.Police Scotland have released a picture of Keith Rollinson, a Stagecoach bus driver who died after an alleged assault in Elgin.
Keith is believed to be a former pupil at Morecambe High School (now called Morecambe Bay Academy).

Keith’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

A driver with Stagecoach has set up a fundraiser to raise £10,000 for Keith and his family.

Kirsty Robson said on her gofundme page: “Keith has only been with us for a little under two years but boy did he make an impression on us all.

“He was a private, gentle caring man with a wicked sense of humour.

“We are all truly shocked and saddened that this could happen.

“The funds will be donated directly to his family to help with anything that they may need.”

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-rollinson

The page has already raised over £14,000.

Jemma Whyte, a friend of Keith Rollinson’s daughter, has also set up a gofundme page.

Jemma said on her gofundme page: “I am raising money to support my best friend Sophie and her family on the devastating and sudden loss of her dad.

"He was such a loving, kind man who will be missed so much by many.

"Please help me raise as much as we can and help a loving family.”

The page aims to raise £1,000 and has already raised over £500.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/p5h2r-keith-rollinson

Det Insp Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Keith's family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected."

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

"Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver's family as well as assisting the police in their investigation."