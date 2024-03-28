Burglars target Lancaster wine bar and steal till containing cash
Burglars broke in to a Lancaster wine bar and stole a till with cash in it from the cellar.
The burglary happened at the Runner Duck Wine Room on King Street in Lancaster overnight Wednesday, March 27 to Thursday, March 28.
Entry was gained by smashing through the glass on the front door of the premises.
Burglars then proceeded to take the till with cash in it from the cellar.
Police said they were still investigating.
Call police on 101 quoting log number LC-20240328-0170.