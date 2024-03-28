Burglars smashed the door of a Lancaster wine bar and stole a till containing cash from inside.

The burglary happened at the Runner Duck Wine Room on King Street in Lancaster overnight Wednesday, March 27 to Thursday, March 28.

Entry was gained by smashing through the glass on the front door of the premises.

Burglars then proceeded to take the till with cash in it from the cellar.

Police said they were still investigating.