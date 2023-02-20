Burglars strike at Lune Valley village sports and social club
Police are investigating a burglary which occurred in the early hours of Thursday (February 16) in a Lune Valley village.
By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:53pm
The burglary was at Tebay Sports and Social Club.
During the incident money was stolen from a fruit machine within the premises.
Anyone who has any information about this incident, can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or via calling 101, quoting log 52 of February 16 2023 asking to speak to PC 2365 Threlkeld.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.