Bumper weekend in Lancaster with more people in city than last year for Christmas lights switch-on

Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on was a huge success at the weekend and certainly got the city’s festive season off to a sparkling start.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:36 GMT
Lancaster lights switch-on was a great success this year. Picture by Ginny Koppenhol.Lancaster lights switch-on was a great success this year. Picture by Ginny Koppenhol.
City centre footfall throughout the day was 4% higher than the switch on in 2022 with peak footfall at the moment of Switch On matching last year’s record figures.

The high footfall level throughout the day shows how successful the event is at attracting people into Lancaster to support local businesses.

Lancaster BID manager, Tony Johnson, said: “With Lancaster On Ice also launching at the weekend, there is certainly a strong festive feel throughout Lancaster city centre.

"It’s wonderful to see so many people choosing to stay local and loving Lancaster this Christmas.”

The festive fun continues on Sunday December 3 when Santa and the Cairngorm Reindeer will be visiting St Nic’s Arcades.

Families can also have fun hunting down the 12 reindeer hiding in windows of businesses throughout the city centre to be in with a chance of winning £100 prize.

