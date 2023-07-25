Bumper line-up as six week countdown begins to Morecambe Vintage by the Sea festival

Founded by @hemingwaydesign and @decopublique in 2013, Vintage by the Sea are delighted to be celebrating this very special anniversary year.⁠

⁠Whether you're local or travelling from afar, Morecambe is the perfect destination for a weekend by the sea where you can appreciate and indulge in the beauty of timeless design, fashion, art, vehicles, entertainment, culture plus much more. ⁠

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

⁠This year’s programme is packed with thrilling spectacles and fascinating attractions for the whole family.

Vintage by the Sea 2018.

Vintage will be bringing back some of their firm favourites, the best of the best along with some new guest appearances to the bill.⁠

⁠Why not journey back in time and relive the glimmering age of elegant chic at the Torch Club Ball or delve into a marvellous vintage marketplace with Dotty’s Vintage offering up a cornucopia of unexpected delights and authentic vintage finds? ⁠

⁠Strut your stuff on the coolest catwalk in town, fly high in the sky at the Vintage Fairground, try your hand at all kinds of crafts and traditional skills in a lineup of fantastic workshops or sit back and relax whilst enjoying delicious food and drinks accompanied by a bop dropping soundtrack from the Routemaster DJ Bus. ⁠

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

⁠It is now the six week countdown until the festival so keep your eyes peeled as organisers announce programme highlights and special announcements across their social media channels.⁠

Vintage by the Sea 2018.