Bully dog savages two tiny chihuahuas on Morecambe street

A Morecambe woman wants to warn people about an out of control bully dog after it attacked two of her tiny rescue pets, killing one of them.

Lesa Vallantine, 63, was walking her six rescue dogs on Clarendon Road at around 6.30pm on Sunday, October 11 when tragedy struck.

Lesa said: "I was walking my six rescue dogs, then I heard ‘Get here, get here’ and an out of control bully dog came round the corner at 100 miles an hour and ploughed into my dogs.

"It attacked my two chihuahuas and one of them Twinkle, 90% of her skin came away from her body and she died after two nights in hospital. The other chihuahua is still struggling.

"I called the police and they told me there is nothing they can do about it.

"I’m awaiting a call from the dog warden. I also rung the RSCPA. Three people can attest that this dog has attacked their dog. There were several witnesses to what happened.

"I’m trying my best to process this, I only lost my cat two weeks ago.

"The point is we are not safe when this dog is at large.

From left: Twinkle and Bo the chihuahuas were both attacked by a loose dog and Twinkle died as a result of her horrific injuries.

"Twinkle was beloved by so many people. Nothing will be done until it savages a child.

"I may lose my other chihuahua Bo and I’ve no come back.

"This happened on Clarendon Road and I’ve turned the corner onto Albert Road near the launderette.

"It’s the cost as well, my friend has set up a gofundme towards the vets fees as I’m £8000 down at the moment.

"I am beyond devastated and so angry that nothing is being done about it.”

Lesa said she is well-known in the area and is known as the dog woman. She has rescued dogs, cats and budgies.

Lesa is also a foster mum and fosters adults with special needs. She also suffers from severe health conditions.

Lesa’s friend Liz has set up a gofundme to help with the cost of vets fees to treat her chihuahuas.

The gofundme said: “Lesa has been rescuing cats and dogs all her life, and has paid for vet treatment out of her own pocket for the animals she has taken in to the extent that she does not have the money for any more big vet bills.

“Lesa was out walking her two chihuahuas yesterday evening when Twinkle one of the little dogs was savagely attacked by a large ‘bull terrier’ type dog (not a specific banned breed).

"Lesa’s little dogs were both on leads but the attacking dog was loose. Twinkle was terribly injured and was rushed to the vet hospital in Kendal, where she was examined and found to have 90% of her skin had become detached from her body. This had been caused by the violent shaking of this little dog by its attacker.

“The vet fees are fast approaching £4000 which Lesa will need to raise by one way or another. ”

Visit the gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/muabh3-twinkle to donate.

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “The council has been made aware of this alleged incident and has requested a witness statement from the complainant.

“As the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Police said they had been made aware of the dog attack and reported it to the dog warden.