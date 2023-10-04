Building society celebrates 10 years in Lancaster
The Cheapside-based Cumberland Building Society marked the occasion with balloons and cakes for customers.
Although there have been many changes in the banking sector since the Lancaster branch opened, cluster manager James Cookson believes the Cumberland’s commitment to customers is unchanged.
“Being in Lancaster for a decade for our customers is a milestone worth celebrating particularly in a changing landscape for financial institutions,” he said.
“We have really good digital services but there are times when customers want to speak to a person. It could be where they need some help and support, so being able to talk through something with a real person is really important.
“And you build relationships with customers from when they've opened their first accounts with us, and their children have too.”
The team at the Lancaster branch are always keen to support local charities and play their part in the community.
Recently this has included funding an End of Life Comfort pack for a children's hospice which included items such as lip balm, hand held fans and silk pillow cases to make them more comfortable at home.
Cumberland’s Lancaster branch also donated to a community run village store, a Scout group and a village kitchen to help it buy food for a dinner with refugees.
Elsewhere in its branch network, Preston is celebrating its 50th birthday while Haltwhistle, Whitehaven, Wigton Egremont, Kendal and Lockerbie and Denton Holme are all marking their 40th birthdays.