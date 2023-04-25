Budget supermarket chain Lidl earmarks Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth for new stores
A budget supermarket chain is looking to build hundreds of new stores at sites across the UK including in the Lancaster district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST
Lidl say they have ambitious plans to achieve more than 1,100 stores across Great Britain with several locations identified in Lancashire including Lancaster South, Morecambe North and Carnforth.
The supermarket chain is offering a competitive finders’ fee for new site introductions of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.