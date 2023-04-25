Footwear retailer shoezone is moving from Marketgate and will reopen in the former Top Shop and Top Man premises in Penny Street on Saturday, April 29.

The new space will allow the retailer to offer a bigger selection for customers and a range of new brands such as Lotus, Heavenly Feet and Lunar.

New store manager Mandy Stevenson is happy to share that shoezone is also bringing new jobs to the area, expanding the team with two new part-time positions.

shoezone is moving into new premises in Lancaster.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of some special opening offers for the relaunch,

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive, said: "We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store.”

