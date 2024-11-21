Buddy Holly and the Cricketers festive tour comes to Morecambe’s Platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on a festive Christmas tour as they continue to delight audiences with their dynamic show, featuring authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that always have audiences dancing in the aisles!

To celebrate the joy Buddy has brought millions of people worldwide, the band will play a brilliant and vibrant show appearing at the Platform in Morecambe on Thursday November 5.

If you like Rock and Roll you’ll definitely love this.

Songs include all-time favourites That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and much, much more.

The show’s star, Buddy Holly said: “Hello UK! It’s finally come time for me and the Cricketers to hit the stage again and we can’t wait to see you dancing in the aisles, hoppin’ and boppin’, and having a Merry Christmas with us!

" I’d personally like to invite each and every one of you to come see Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on tour this Christmas, it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes!”

Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

It’s also incredible how many younger people are now into his music. His music transcends time and audiences are a great mix of ages.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers perform at The Platform in Morecambe on Thursday, December 5.

For more information, a list of tour dates and venues and to book tickets, go to https://simonfielder.com/