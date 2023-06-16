Buckingham Palace date for Lancaster University professor as she receives OBE

Jo Rycroft-Malone, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medicine, was awarded an OBE for for services to Health and Social Care research in the New Year Honours List.

Prof Rycroft-Malone said she was ‘humbled and honoured’ to have been recognised.

“I am delighted to have been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours in recognition of my contribution to health and social care research,” she said.

Lancaster University Professor Jo Rycroft-Malone at Buckingham Palace with her OBE.

“Whilst this is a personal award it would not have been possible without the talent and support of many colleagues with whom I have worked over the years. I am humbled and honoured to have been recognised.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield said they could not be prouder to have Prof Rycroft-Malone as a colleague at Lancaster University and were delighted to see her recognised in this way.

“She combines excellence in academic leadership with a wonderful sense of humour,” he said.

"This national honour is a just reward for her sustained and significant service to Health and Social Care and I join with the whole Lancaster community in passing on our congratulations.”

Professor Rycroft-Malone was formerly the Director for the National Institute for Health Research’s (NIHR) Health and Social Care Services Delivery Research programme, Chair of the National Institute for Care and Health Excellence (NICE) Implementation Strategy Group and is an Emerita Senior Research Leader for Health and Care Research Wales.