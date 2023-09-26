News you can trust since 1837
BT to hold pop-up event in Lancaster to raise awareness of digital home phone switchover

BT is to hold special events in Lancaster next month (October 30 - 31) to help inform residents about the change from analogue to digital landlines.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
The company has announced it will be rolling out its new digital home phone service ‘Digital Voice’ in the North West of England this autumn.

The region will be visited by BT as part of an awareness-raising drive around the industry-wide shift from analogue to digital landlines, with over 25 events scheduled during October.

This includes the pop-up event to be held at Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster, LA1 3LA on October 30-31.

BT are holding a pop-up event at Lancaster Leisure Park to raise awareness of digital home phone switchover. Picture: Google Street View.
The move comes as part of an industry-wide shift from analogue to digital landlines, where calls are made over a broadband line, and will see BT and nearly all other landline operators in the UK, including Virgin Media O2, supporting their customers in making the switch by the end of 2025.

The landline isn’t going away but is being upgraded to replace the decades old analogue technology that is increasingly unreliable and is no longer supported by suppliers and manufacturers.

Digital Voice will have no impact on how BT customers use their home phone and will not cost any more than customers pay today.

They’ll still have the same service, and price plans and bills will stay the same.

In addition, more than 99% of phone handsets work with Digital Voice and for those that won’t, BT has a range of handsets that customers can order.

A demonstration vehicle will be at Lancaster Leisure Park on October 30-31.

To find out more about BT’s new home phone service, Digital Voice, please visit: https://www.bt.com/broadband/digital-voice?s_cid=con_FURL_digital-voice

