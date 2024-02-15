Broken sea gate at Glasson Dock is fixed – but still won’t fully open
The Environment Agency said the reason is unclear for why testing has shown that repairs have been successful, yet it still won’t fully operate.
The gate can fully close, so the community remains protected against tidal flooding and water levels in the dock and marina can be better controlled.
Unfortunately, because the gate is unable to fully open, this means that no vessels can pass in or out of the dock.
The Environment Agency said they intend to support the port by undertaking a thorough inspection of the gate to identify the cause of its failure to open.
This is likely to mean creating a dry working area around the gate by use of cofferdams.
This will mean vessels will not be able to transit in or out of the dock for several months.
A spokesman said: “We understand this will continue to have a negative impact upon the community and we will continue to provide updates and be available to answer queries and concerns.
“If you have any further questions about flood risk at Glasson, please contact the Environment Agency at [email protected].”
Lancaster city councillor for Ellel Sally Maddocks said: "I want to thank the Environment Agency for taking responsibility for repairing the hydraulic arm on the sea gate to protect the residents and businesses in Glasson Dock.
"They have now had to make the difficult decision to keep the gate closed pending further investigations into the opening mechanisms.
“This will have a major impact on Aquavista, who are responsible for the marina, and their boat owners.
“It is more important than ever for our businesses and community to work together so that in this challenging time we can improve our lovely village of Glasson Dock and to make it more desirable to live, to work in and to visit."
The hydraulic sea gate had been stuck in a lowered position for months, meaning tides flowed in and out uncontrolled.
In September, the situation escalated to include emergency sandbags being delivered by the Environment Agency to protect local homes and businesses from flooding.