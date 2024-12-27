Broken down van on M6 near Carnforth in danger of being hit

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:39 GMT
A vehicle had to be recovered from the M6 near Carnforth after it broke down.

Police said they had received a report of a broken down van with no lights on at around 11.40pm on Boxing Day (December 26).

They said the vehicle was in a danger of being hit as it couldn’t be seen so patrols attended to provide assistance.

The vehicle was eventually recovered.

