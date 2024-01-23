British Transport Police confirm man found dead on railway tracks near Lancaster
Yesterday, (Monday, January 22) Northern rail company reported that an “emergency incident” on the railway tracks had blocked the rail line between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness.
The train company announced the rail line closure at 9.40pm, and its reopening at 5.40am this morning.
Residents had reported seeing emergency services including police, fire and ambulance at Hest Bank level crossing on Coastal Road sometime after 10pm, however the nature of the
incident had not been confirmed.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Hest Bank at 9pm yesterday (January 22) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”