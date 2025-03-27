Britain’s Got Talent vocal sensation Tom Ball coming to Lancaster on tour
Tom Ball shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, with Simon Cowell telling him he was ‘simply sensational’, and Amanda Holden saying he was among the best she’d ever seen.
The singer has been likened to such stars as Michael Ball and Michael Buble – and now it’s time for him to shine.
Following the release of his debut album, Curtain Call, Tom embarked on his first major UK tour on March 19.
The tour will take place in intimate venues across the UK and will feature some of the ‘greatest songs from stage and screen’.
The tour will also feature fellow BGT alumni Amy Lou as the special guest.
Tom Ball comes to Lancaster Grand on Sunday, April 20 at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/tom-ball-spotlight/ or call the box office tel: 01524 64695.