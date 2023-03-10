News you can trust since 1837
Bring some cardboard and imagination and join in the fun at children’s show at Halton Mill

Aliens will visit Lancaster as part of an interactive, family friendly performance this Easter.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Cardboard Cosmos will welcome two friendly alien visitors from a hidden corner of the galaxy, who have crash landed and need your help to get home.

The audience will be asked to help mend their broken spaceship, share their intergalactic story, and find their way home.

With a gentle alien encounter and a sustainable message, the show is suitable for children aged four and above.

The innovative new show from Stute Theatre will take place at Halton Mill, Halton, near Lancaster on Friday April 14 at 2pm.

Tickets are £5 per person, available from www.trybooking.co.uk/CDFF, and attendees are asked to bring along some spare cardboard and a bit of imagination to join in the fun.

