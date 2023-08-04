Breathtaking views from this unique 'get away from it all' home in a blissful village near Morecambe

Gravel Cottage offers a rare opportunity to purchase a charming property in an idyllic location with stunning views.

The beautifully presented, four double-bedroomed, detached home nestles in the blissful village of Sunderland Point, located on a peninsula with the Lune estuary to the east and the open sea to the west.

Accessed via a tidal road, the property is the perfect peaceful retreat for someone looking for a tranquil lifestyle.

It has been neutrally finished throughout and is filled with an abundance of natural light to create a calming haven with views from most windows of the river estuary to the front, or the enchanting garden to the rear and side.

The property is for sale with GF Property Sales and Lettings of Prince Crescent, Morecambe, for offers over £520,000. Call 01524 967798 for details.

Gravel Cottage lies away from it all, at Sunderland Point.

The cottage affords a stunning view.

A range of mature trees offer some shade in the garden.

Views across the river from Gravel Cottage.

