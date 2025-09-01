Breaking news: groundworks start on Eden Project Morecambe

Groundworks have begun on the Eden Project Morecambe site today, (Monday, September 1).

Following the commencement of the groundworks in Morecambe Lizzi Collinge MP said: "I was thrilled to visit the Eden Project Morecambe site and see the ground investigation works start.

"It's great to see visible progress on the project following the confirmation of Government money in last year’s Labour Budget.

"I know lots has been going on behind the scenes but it feels great to see something tangible."

A digger starts the preparatory ground investigation on the Eden Project Morecambe site.

The Eden Project Morecambe has also gone live with its next round of official job vacancies.

The latest step in bringing the £100m attraction to fruition comes as Eden announce they are recruiting for four roles:

*Fundraising Officer (£27k-£32k) – Help deliver Eden’s fundraising ambitions and build strong donor relationships

*Administrator & Finance Officer (£27,609) – Provide vital admin and finance support to keep the project running smoothly

Concept art of the aerial view of The Realm of the Sun at Eden Project Morecambe.

*Senior Project Manager (c.£70k) – Lead on infrastructure, construction, horticulture and visitor experience delivery

*Project Engagement & Communications Manager (£36,142) – Build relationships with residents, community groups and businesses to embed Eden into Morecambe life

All roles will be based in Morecambe, with applications closing in early September.

For full details and how to apply, go to https://www.edenproject.com/work-at-eden/current-vacancies

Meanwhile, Lancaster City Council has announced its next community conversation for Eden Project Morecambe, at Lancaster & Morecambe College on Tuesday September 2 from 6pm until 7.30pm.

It’s free but you can reserve your seat online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/91097

The project, backed by the Government, National Lottery Heritage Fund and local authority partners, will create a landmark visitor attraction inspired by the natural beauty and ecology of Morecambe Bay.

Combining striking architectural “shell-like” biomes, immersive exhibitions, performance spaces and education programmes, Eden Project Morecambe is set to transform the town into a beacon for sustainability, learning and tourism.

A spokesman for Morecambe BID said: “A big step forward for Morecambe – the preparatory ground investigation have officially started on the Eden Project Morecambe site.

“You may spot the digger on the seafront over the coming weeks as important investigation and planning work gets underway.

"This phase is all about preparing the site properly before the main build begins.

“It’s another clear sign that Eden is moving from plans on paper to reality on our promenade – a milestone for our town, our businesses, and our community.”